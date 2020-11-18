FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New protocols from the National Football League (NFL) will soon be in place as more coronavirus cases surge across the league.
As COVID-19 infection rates are rising and spreading rapidly around the country, the NFL announced that starting, on Saturday all 32 teams will operate for the rest of the season under the league's intensive protocol.
This latest development means all players and coaches must have a negative test result from the previous testing before entering the team facility; this is in addition to regular daily testing.
Also, all meetings must be held, virtually, unless held outdoors or indoors with a pre-approved plan. As for face masks, all members must always wear face coverings at the facility; this includes on the practice field. The team's meals are served in grab-and-go style.
Locker rooms are also strongly discouraged on non-game days. The protocols also prohibit team or player gatherings away from the facility. This rule is even more emphasized with Thanksgiving next week.
Despite these new protocols, the New England Patriots still took the practice field Wednesday, looking to continue their winning ways after grabbing a second straight victory on Sunday night.
Preparing for the Houston Texans, safety Devin McCourty said they've had some great two weeks of practice and said it's all about remaining focused.
"It felt good, and I said that to the team and the guys today. It felt good Sunday night to go out there and beat a good football team,” McCourty said. “We understand how hard it was, 60 minutes, and if we want that feeling, we just got to repeat that process."
Although the team will face the 2-7 Houston Texans on Sunday, McCourty said it's crucial to focus on themselves and remain hungry throughout this process.
