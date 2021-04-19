(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News and Mix 93.1 are teaming up to help the Food Bank of Western Mass. raise 250,000 meals for our local community.
Spring into action on Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23 and make a monetary donation as we work together to help alleviate hunger in western Massachusetts.
