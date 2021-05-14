SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield City Councilors are asking the city to live up to its nickname "Hoop City."
Friday morning at Riverfront Park, Councilors asked the city to conduct a study to build a world class basketball facility suitable for tournaments. City Councilor Sean Curran said Springfield should build seven or eight modern courts all inside a 21st century complex along the river.
Curran is asking for a facility with gyms, concessions, scoreboards, lights and sound effects. Curran said the baseball hall of fame has done something similar with big success.
"It attracted little league teams from around the country to play in the Baseball Hall of Fame baseball tournament. And that generated a tremendous amount of excitement and also a tremendous amount of economic activity for Cooperstown, New York," Curran said.
Curran, and other City Councilors want to bring that same opportunity and energy to Springfield. Meantime, the Hall of Fame's 2020 enshrinement will kick off Saturday, but for the first time the ceremony won't be held in Springfield. Many of the basketball legends will be making their way to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.