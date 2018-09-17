SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 26-year-old Springfield resident was sentenced to prison in federal court on Monday for two counts of distributing crack cocaine.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kayvon Lovejoy will face 17 months in prison and six years supervised release.
Back in May, Lovejoy pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of crack cocaine.
Lovejoy was arrested in February after he reportedly sold two grams of crack cocaine for $160 government witness two times in August of 2017.
