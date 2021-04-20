SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP chapter, said he is happy Derek Chauvin is guilty of all three charges. But he is watching for the sentencing next; how long Chauvin will spend behind bars. Swan said more work still needs to be done.
"We can very much go through a process of a police officer being found guilty and within three to five years being back out on the streets again. So we're hopeful that the punishment will fit the crime that he is convicted of," Swan said.
The sentencing hearing will be held in about eight weeks.
