SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield native can now say he is an NFL football player.
The Miami Dolphins selected Christian Wilkins as their number one pick, the 13th overall in last night's draft.
Thursday was a big day for Wilkins in Nashville, while back at home, a lot of proud friends and fans can't wait for football season to begin.
Wilkins got the call Thursday night that he is headed to Miami to play for the Dolphins.
He had a big entrance and a big day for the 6'3", 350 pound defensive lineman before a crowd of some 100,000-plus fans who piled into the streets of host city Nashville to watch.
Wilkins played youth football in Springfield and spent time at East Longmeadow High School before heading to Suffield Academy, then to Clemson University.
East Longmeadow High vice principal Frank Paige taught Wilkins in freshmen English.
"He was a great kid, very personable, always contributed in class, always a smile on his face," Paige said.
Even back then, at 14 years old, Paige said that Wilkins had a presence.
"Happened the first day he came into my class. When he came up to me, I thought he was a staff member or an adult. I introduced myself to him by my first name because I did not know that he was a 14 year old in my freshmen English class," Paige explained.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has been in touch with Wilkins' family throughout his career and is proud to show us the hardware to prove it.
"The big thing about him, besides his size and agility, is his heart. Everyone raves about him and he's going to be a big asset, not only to the Miami Dolphins on the field, but off the field...the Miami community, especially with the youth," Sarno said.
Another Massachusetts native, offensive guard Chris Lindstrom of Dudley was also picked in the first round, right after Wilkins, at number 14, by the Atlanta Falcons.
It was a nice showing for sons of Massachusetts.
Wilkins wasted no time and headed to Miami Frdiay morning where he met staff and talked to the media.
