SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has been closely following the issue of illegal dirt bikes on city streets and highways.
“Going down the street, they're on both sides of you and swerving in and out of traffic and it’s nerve-wracking,” said Julie Kenney of Springfield.
Western Mass News has received reports of illegal dirt bike riders for several weeks now and as temperatures continue heating up, Springfield Police told us there's no shortage of the dangerous activity.
“Really, it’s been number one, outside of maybe fireworks last year,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Walsh told Western Mass News that the department has seized 30 dirt bikes this year, with two more taken off the streets just last week.
“Last week, during the ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the tornado, three juveniles rode by and revved their engines on their dirt bikes just as that ceremony was going on. They were later identified, and those bikes were seized,” Walsh added.
Walsh said this is a public safety issue where several illegal dirt bike riders have been killed or seriously injured in the last three years and numerous drivers have been assaulted or threatened by riders on the streets of Springfield.
“They make me extremely nervous when they start swarming on both sides of the car when you're sitting at a light or they just come out of nowhere,” Kenney added.
Western Mass News cameras were rolling when dirt bikers were spotted doing wheelies on I-91 in Springfield and while illegal activity on highways is handled by Mass. State Police, Walsh said confiscating dirt bikes is no easy task no matter who is enforcing the law.
“We're not gonna get in a cat and mouse game of chasing them, it’s just too dangerous,” Walsh noted.
