SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Pride gas station, early Monday morning.
Cruisers are currently on scene at 1211 E. Columbus Avenue, in Springfield, for reports of an armed robbery that took place around 5 a.m. on Monday.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Springfield Police remain on scene and told Western Mass News this is an ongoing investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to provide you the latest updates as we learn more information.
