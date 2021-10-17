SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department has located an 11-year-old runaway.
According to police, Marielli Vale was last seen 6:00 p.m. Saturday when she left she left Lamplighter Lane wearing blue Crocs.
Investigators reported Monday morning that Vale has been found and is safe. They also thanked the public for their assistance in the case.
