SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield say that a missing man with special needs has been found.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said police had been searching for 59-year-old Ernest (Ernie) Brieor, who was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Eastfield Mall.
Police noted that Brieor was located at Union Station around 5 p.m.
