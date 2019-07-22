SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for a person they allege stole a van, then crashed into a utility pole.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 9:15 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a commercial van that had been stolen from the 1200 block of East Columbus Avenue.

About a half-hour later, an officer reportedly saw that vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and "witnessed it crash into a pole at Florence and Walnut Street," Walsh added.

The driver then fled from the scene.  Investigators and K-9 units searched the area, but were unable to locate that person.

The case remains under investigation

