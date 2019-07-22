SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for a person they allege stole a van, then crashed into a utility pole.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 9:15 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a commercial van that had been stolen from the 1200 block of East Columbus Avenue.
About a half-hour later, an officer reportedly saw that vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and "witnessed it crash into a pole at Florence and Walnut Street," Walsh added.
The driver then fled from the scene. Investigators and K-9 units searched the area, but were unable to locate that person.
The case remains under investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.