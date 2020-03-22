SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police say a man has been stabbed and left with 'serious injuries' following a fight on Kensington Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene in the 100 block of Kensington Ave. at about 3:20 p.m.
"2 men were involved in a fight when one man was stabbed," explains Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh.
We're told the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries.
Further details about the incident have not been released.
Detectives with the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate.
