SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Friday night was packed with excitement in Downtown Springfield as the MassMutual Center and MGM Plaza welcomed thousands of fans and concert-goers.
Residents, as well as local business owners, told us in spite of a recent surge of COVID cases, they were excited to enjoy a night out and support businesses in the western Mass. community.
From the MassMutual center, to the MGM Plaza, business is booming in Downtown Springfield.
The Professional Bull Riding Springfield Invitational marked the first full-capacity event at the MassMutual center since the pandemic and the first time the tour has come to town. The Girouard family didn’t express any concerns when asked about attending a large-scale indoor event.
“Not at all, I mean we’ve been vaccinated. So, we’re good to go,” said Christian and Todd Girouard of West Brookfield.
BPR tour operations manager Kevin McCoy told Western Mass News they're strongly advising fans to mask up.
“Masks are very highly recommended, they’re going to be announcing it several times, to please remind people to wear their facemasks. Us on the arena floor, we’re going to be wearing our masks too,” said McCoy.
Down the street at MGM Plaza, local renowned band, Trailer Trash took to the stage for the Free Music Fridays concert series. MGM organizers told Western Mass News they expect to hit a capacity of 2,000 people in attendance. One resident told Western Mass News she felt safer attending a large event outside.
“I feel better being at an outdoor event than I do inside...But I think you still have to be cautious,” said Barbara Cassidy of Chicopee.
Rita Caputo-Capua, manager and owner of Red Rose pizzeria said she feels the boost in energy at her restaurant.
“It brings a lot of excitement for the customers, the vibe here is great...Everyone’s smiling, everyone’s in a good mood,” said Caputo-Capua
For residents like Barbara Cassidy, it’s a chance to get out and support her favorite servers after a down year.
“It’s great because some of the local bartenders are waitresses that we saw before covid are back here, and we’re able to support them,” said Cassidy.
According to Raymond Berry, owner of the White Lion Brewing Company in Springfield, everyone is rallying behind a great night for business.
“Downtown is absolutely booming. I see people circulating from venue to venue, restaurant to restaurant, bar to bar visiting all types of establishments. And that’s exactly what it’s all about. People supporting each other," said Berry.
The city of Springfield is not one of the communities in western Mass. with indoor mask mandates in place. While masks were optional at both of tonight’s events, mayor Domenic Sarno strongly advised residents to mask up with COVID cases still surging locally.
