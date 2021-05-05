SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- May is Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and with the rise in Asian hate crimes, one local schoolteacher is speaking out. That teacher said she hopes sharing her experiences will spark conversations about unity.
“I refuse to be silent,” said Brooke Kamalani Yuen, a third-grade teacher at Springfield Charter School.
Yuen has been teaching in Springfield for two years. She was born in Hawaii, but moved around a lot when she was younger, before eventually landing in Massachusetts as she entered high school.
“In high school, I felt like I just had to go with the flow…and kind of hide my identity,” Yuen explained.
By college, Yuen said exhaustion sparked change.
“I realized that I wanted to advocate for BIPOC students and I wanted to make sure that we all had a voice whether it was within the UMass community and beyond,” Yuen explained.
She's now both breaking her silence and working hard to break the stigmas that many Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders face. She shared with us instances of discrimination that she’s personally experienced in western Massachusetts.
Yuen explained:
“The microaggressions of being like ‘Oh, well, you’re Asian. That’s why you’re smart’ or ‘That’s why you get good grades’ or ‘That’s why do this thing because…just because you’re Asian’ and that’s just the model minority myth of all Asians are smart and can excel.”
“When I was growing up in Massachusetts…they would just call me a mutt and it was kind of like erasing all of the identities that I have. I’m not just Asian, I’m not just native Hawaiian, I’m not just Puerto Rican. I’m all of the above…and I wouldn’t be here today if I wasn’t any of them.”
At school, Yuen teaches the subjects of math and reading, but today, she’s teaching us how to be allies. She noted:
“Silence is just as deafening, it’s just as hurtful if you just sit there and do nothing…Shutting it down right in the moment is super impactful and also, I think education is important as well. Having these conversations with your kids at home and having conversations with your family members and just taking the time to educate yourself on all of these communities.
Yuen said her school was able to successfully build a safe space to have these conversations, even though fears and tensions are at an all-time high.
“We came together as a school and we started to have those conversations with our kids and our kids are so great…They immediately are like ‘Yeah, no, that’s wrong. That’s, for sure, wrong,’” Yuen said.
