SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A correction to a story Western Mass News brought you on Monday.
We first reported Springfield would be announcing the names of four businesses that would move forward in the recreational marijuana application process.
That date was originally scheduled for Monday, but the city released a new time table at the end of May.
The city says the mayor will make the final announcement on July 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.