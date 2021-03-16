SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield’s Vax Force Committee is hosting a virtual meeting for residents to address concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The committee includes many local health experts.
The committee wants to help debunk some myths about the vaccine. Springfield residents can log onto the meeting in order to ask questions.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he wants residents to feel comfortable and confident getting a shot.
“I think it’s important that we have to put across all facts and information so people can make an educated decision, and a big thing about conspiracy theories is that they never solve medical challenges, it's vaccines that do, so it’s not about politics it’s about public health,” Sarno said.
This meeting comes after the city announced several community vaccination sites for residents beginning later this month.
City officials hope this event encourages people to sign up for a vaccine. The meeting goes until 8 p.m. Tuesday and can be viewed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.