BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- As much of New England prepares for the arrival of this weekend's Nor'easter, Massachusetts officials have issued travel restrictions for some vehicles.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that a travel ban for tractor-trailers, tandem tractor-trailers, and special permit vehicles on the state's interstate highways from 6 a.m. Saturday until midnight.
Western Mass News will have more on the storm throughout the weekend on-air on ABC40, CBS 3, and FOX 6 and in our app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.