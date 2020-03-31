SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating an attempted shooting that took place along I-91 in Springfield.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were notified of a ShotSpotter notification in the area of I-91 in Springfield's North End.
A short time later, a trooper saw a disabled vehicle on I-91 north, near the Exit 10 off-ramp.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was struck by multiple gunshots possibly fired from another vehicle as it travelled between Exits 9 and 10," Procopio explained.
The adult make driver of that car was not injured.
Troopers are currently running a rolling roadblock along the highway, searching for ballistic evidence.
"Preliminary investigation suggests there is no ongoing threat to public safety," Procopio noted.
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available
