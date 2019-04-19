BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of union workers got a boost from former Vice President Joe Biden, who held a rally in Boston on Thursday in support of the thousands of Stop and Shop workers now in their ninth day on strike.
Union workers on strike were fired up even before Joe Biden took the stage on Thursday in Dorchester.
He took the microphone and the cheers and chants started ramping up. The fiery speech generated reactions from both sides.
Biden railed against corporations and the way negotiations between Stop and Shop and the united food and commercial workers union have been going.
"Wall Street bankers and CEOs' did not build America, you built America," Biden said.
The union particularly worried about part-time workers, plus a rise in health care costs.
Stop and Shop have said health care costs would rise slightly, but all eligible associates would receive pay increases, not cuts.
They’d also continue to receive pension benefits.
Stop and Shop fired back at the former Vice President’s speech stating in part:
“We have offered fair and responsible contracts and remain in active negotiations to reach new agreements as quickly as possible that keep our associates among the highest paid grocery retail workers in New England.”
The union remains firm in the strike, not giving up until they get what they called a fair contract.
