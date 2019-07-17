SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Humidity is on the rise, rain is on the way, and extreme heat looks to follow for the weekend in western Mass.
It’s a warm and muggy start to the day as a warm front is pushing through the area. There will be a few light showers around this morning, but the main event is this afternoon. Any showers and storms will really start to increase into the later afternoon and evening. These storms will be courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Barry, a former tropical system that still has some of those characteristics. The biggest threat with any storms will be the tropical, torrential rains leading to a flash flooding risks. Damaging wind gusts are also possible with the afternoon and evening storms.
The thunderstorm threat diminishes overnight, but the risk for heavy rain will stick around for much of Thursday. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from the morning into the early afternoon. Humidity will be on the rise, but fortunately, temperatures won’t be too warm. Highs will top off in the upper 70s.
The ‘relief’ from the rain comes in the form of heat and humidity. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will likely be the hottest stretch of days in the last year or so. Saturday will see with worst of the dangerous heat and humidity . With temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the 70s, heat index values will approach and exceed 100°. Don’t be surprised to see a heat advisory or excessive heat warning in effect this weekend. Poor air quality is also possible.
A pattern shift will bring relief early next week. Temperatures come back to the 80s Monday, but humidity remains high. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms-a day to watch for potential severe storms. A trough and upper low to our north will bring seasonable and less humid weather from Tuesday on.
