AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Some student leaders at Amherst College are calling for the campus police department to be eliminated.
We wanted to know why. Western Mass News spoke with one of the students calling for the police department to be shut down and the President of Amherst College who said they are working to address concerns among the school community.
“I think there are ways we can reinvent what campus safety looks like without having an Amherst College police force,” Ayodele Lewis, the chairperson of the Amherst College Black Students Union said.
Lewis is leading the charge to reshape the role of police on campus.
"Continuing to have an armed police presence, a uniformed police presence has a detrimental effect on the campus safety and the mindset of its student body," Lewis said.
Lewis told Western Mass News the recent racial violence across the country and COVID-19 is taking a toll on students' mental health and she believes more counselors on campus are more important than armed officers.
We wanted to know what Amherst College president Biddy Martin thought about this call for reform.
“I think what the students are asking and what they’re pointing out is the need for a very serious discussion about what safety means on a college campus,” Martin said.
Martin said the administration is working with student leaders to work towards a common goal.
“What we also need is a community-wide discussion, I can’t think of a more important or urgent time in my lifetime for people to be able to come together and support one another,” Martin said.
Meanwhile, Lewis said the fight for police reform goes beyond the campus and she supports similar efforts playing out on the town level as well.
"Abolition is truly a full community-wide, a region-wide effort. And if we bring reform to Amherst College P.D. but not Amherst P.D., nothing will really change," Lewis said.
We reached out to both the Amherst College Police Department and the Police Chief in the Town of Amherst, but both declined to comment.
Western Mass News will keep you updated as this story develops.
