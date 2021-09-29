WORTHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Western Mass News Suprise Squad is back to honor a local health care worker! She's worked on the front lines throughout the pandemic while dealing with personal struggles.
The Western Mass News Surprise Squad headed to the Hilltown Community Health Center in Worthington to honor a phlebotomist.
“She’s a good person and puts in long hours through this horrible crisis.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Denise worked 50- 60 hours a week during the pandemic, at times in the COVID wards at Baystate Medical Center helping save lives, providing a necessary service to the community.
While her professional life remained busy, she also faced personal struggles, recently recovering from covid and dealing with another diagnosis.
“It was when I got sick with COVID, that’s when we found out that I had cancer,” said Denise Swanfeldt.
Denise said she's faired well through the cancer diagnosis, a deserving local hero, the Western Mass Hyundai dealers were proud to help out.
So, while she was inside busy at work, the squad got all set up outside with balloons and Western Mass swag... the Hyundai dealers signed the check and got in place.
The Surprise Squad got Denise gift cards to use for groceries and other needs.
“I’m so grateful that we have the ability to give back and especially when somebody is nominated who is truly in need and gone above and beyond to put herself in harms way to help us stay healthy,” said Gary Rome of Gary Rome Hyundai.
“I can only imagine what’s she’s gone through with all the other personal things that she’s got going on, so to be able to do this has been great," said Mike Paquette of County Hyundai.
Even though Denise is juggling her personal and professional life, she remains positive.
“Just keep on moving, that’s all you can do,” said Swanfeldt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.