SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Surprise Squad touched local lives and took part in some big fun this past year.
Join Western Mass News and the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers as we look back.
Tune in for Surprise Squad: Moments to Remember on the networks of Western Mass News
- December 22 at 12:30 p.m. on ABC40
- December 24 at 6:30 a.m. on ABC40, FOX 6, and CBS 3 and at 12 p.m. on ABC40
- January 1 at 7 a.m. on ABC40, FOX 6, and CBS 3
