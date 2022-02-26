WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A tattoo convention is underway at the Big E fairgrounds!
The event kicked off on Friday and continued Saturday. It ran from 11-11. Tickets are sold at the door, $20 for a one day pass and $40 for the weekend. If you can’t make it Saturday, you can still stop by Sunday between 11a.m. and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.