Much less active weather today compared to yesterday! That said, it was on the chilly side with highs struggling to reach the mid 30s, but feeling like the mid-upper 20s at times with a breezy NW wind. With mainly clear skies, temperatures are expected to drop to around 20 by daybreak on Monday. Bundle up if you are heading to work or school.
A fairly quiet stretch of weather is on tap for the next several days with a good December chill to start the week. We will get some overnight lows in the teens and low 20s early in the week, followed by a gradual warm up. By mid to late week, highs return to the 40s and lows to the 30s. Another coastal low looks to develop late Monday into Tuesday, but that seems to stay well offshore for now, although a stray flurry cant be ruled out. That said, dry weather is expected for most of the week.
The next timeframe for anything of significance would be over the weekend unfortunately. A big storms looks to move over the Great Lakes Region, bringing us mild temps and some rain. The exact timing and rainfall is still unknown, but expect at least some rain with temps that may get above 50.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
