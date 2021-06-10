WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Fallen Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was laid to rest Thursday in the city after tragically dying in the line of duty.

Western Mass News was there as thousands came together to honor his life and legacy.

An outpouring of support in Worcester Thursday as thousands paid their final respects to fallen police officer Emmanuel "Manny" Familia.

This is something that only Manny can do, put on a show. And I just want to say thank you and God rest his soul,” the officer’s brother, Eric Familia said.

The Worcester Police officer died last Friday trying to save a teen drowning at Green Hill Park.

Both sadly died, but Familia is being remembered as a hero.

“To go in there not thinking about yourself, think about someone else’s life that takes a lot of courage. And that takes putting the community before yourself. That’s what this job is,” Springfield Police Officer Gulliermo Burgos said.

Law enforcement traveled from across Massachusetts to honor Familia, Including officers from right here in western Mass.

“Whether you know them in person, personally, or not, it doesn’t matter. They’re still part of our brother and sisterhood and that’s really important,” Detective Danuisa Liszka of the Chicopee Police said.

Springfield, Chicopee and West Springfield police departments gathered at Springfield Police headquarters in the morning before boarding buses to Worcester.

“Officer Familia wasn't just a police officer. He was a father, a brother, a police officer, and a member of the community,” Capt. Brian Keenan of Springfield Police said.

A difficult day as that community honored the life of an officer who did everything he could to try and save a 14-year-old.

“Manny loved being a police officer. He took pride in serving this community,” the officer’s brother Elvin Familia said.

Dying while doing just that, protecting and serving. But his legacy will live on, through the family that the husband and father of two loved so much.

“You were and will continue to be the light of his eyes. Every time he spoke of you, his eyes lit up. I know today doesn't make any sense and probably never will, but one thing you can be for sure…is that your dad loved the two of you more than life itself,” Elvin said.

