TOKYO (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have officially been rescheduled to next year.
Western Mass News is told the games will now take place from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.
This is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.
The Paralympics are also rescheduled from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021.
