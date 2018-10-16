Two lanes are open on I-90 E after a tractor trailer caught fire by the 82 mile mark.
Massachusetts State police told Western Mass News it was a break fire and the driver was able to get out safely.
The right lane and break down lane are expected to remain closed for approximately 4 to 5 hours for clean up.
