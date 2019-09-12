MILLBURY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police have responded to a tractor trailer overturned on I-90 eastbound near exit 10A.
Officials were called to the scene at 6:25 a.m. Thursday morning.
The trailer rollover on to a guard rail with the trailer facing upright.
One lane was closed, but Mass State Police have released that all lanes are now open and traffic is moving as normal.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
