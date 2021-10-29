WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Halloween in one local town is being rescheduled to Halloween. This, after officials moved trick or treating to Saturday evening just to push it back to Sunday because of the predicted rain.
People we spoke with in Ware are confused by the town's decision and think kids should always be able to trick or treat on Halloween night.
"It’s been the past few years they’ve been doing this and I think it’s ridiculous," said Lance Moreau of Ware.
Halloween in Ware has been rescheduled for Halloween.
Ware city officials originally scheduled trick or treating for Saturday evening, but the predicted rain and winds have now pushed it back to Halloween night from 5-8 p.m.
The residents we spoke with said the town should have never moved it in the first place.
"I grew up on it but things have changed now when I was a kid we ran around all night trick-or-treating," said Beauregard.
"Halloween should be celebrated on the 31st that’s what I grew up with that’s what my parents grew up with," said Moreau.
Parents told Western Mass News that for the past few years, the town has scheduled trick or treating on a weekend so kids weren't out and about on a school night.
"What's Halloween if you’re not up late eating candy on a Sunday getting ready for school on a Monday," said Moreau.
The story is getting a lot of shares online, many wanting their kids to dress up on the actual holiday every year regardless of what day of the week it falls on.
"We don’t celebrate Christmas on the 24th we celebrate it on 25 December Halloween should be on 31 of October," said Moreau.
The new trick or treating time is between 5-8 p.m. on Halloween night.
