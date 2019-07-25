'Tuca & Bertie' and 'Designated Survivor' canceled by Netflix

Netflix has canceled the animated series "Tuca & Bertie" and the Kiefer Sutherland political thriller "Designated Survivor," CNN has confirmed.
"Tuca & Bertie," which featured the voices of comedians Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish as best friends and anthropomorphic animals, was created by illustrator and "BoJack Horseman" producer Lisa Hanawalt.
"While 'Tuca & Bertie' won't have a second season, we're proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come," Netflix said in a statement provided to CNN.
Hanawalt shared the news in a Twitter thread, which included saying that the show "is everything I wanted it to be: beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep."
"The whole team put our hearts and asses into this show, and I'm so proud of it," she said.
"Designated Survivor," which was created by executive producer David Guggenheim, aired for two seasons on ABC before the broadcast network canceled it. Netflix saved resurrected the series, and its third season premiered in June.
In a statement, Netflix thanked star and executive producer Sutherland whom, it says, "brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman."
Netflix also confirmed that all 53 episodes of "Designated Survivor" will remain on the streaming platform.
According to a Netflix spokesperson, the company bases renewals on viewing versus costs and that its renewal rate still remains around 80-percent.
However, the news of the cancellations comes a few days after it was announced that Netflix had reportedly added less subscribers than expected during the second quarter of 2019, and analysts suggested that it might have to rethink some programming plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.