SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Staying quite warm this evening across western Mass after another hot day! Temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s tonight and overnight as clouds and humidity increase. Dew points will rise into the oppressive range overnight and linger there Saturday. A light southerly breeze will continue tonight, which may make things a bit more comfortable.
Lots of clouds around Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. A shower or two is possible Saturday morning, but will be very spotty. Our best rain chances will be after 2pm and into Saturday evening and early night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely for western Mass and all of New England as a cold front sweeps through. Storms will bring torrential rain which could lead to localized flash flooding given the very high humidity. There is also a marginal or low severe risk for damaging wind gusts. Temperatures Saturday return to the middle and upper 80s.
It will take some time for the cold front to clear New England Saturday night, so expect another warm, muggy night. We will dry out in western Mass, but clouds and a few showers could linger along the coast through Sunday morning. Everyone will be drying out Sunday as high pressure builds in from the west. Dew points will drop back into the comfortable range Sunday afternoon and skies turn sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Next week begins beautiful with high pressure giving us a few cooler nights and sunny, warm days. High temps get back to the middle 80s Monday, then approach 90 Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity remains low and temps fall into the 50s and low 60s at night. By Wednesday, more clouds will be around, then shower and thunderstorm chances increase by Thursday afternoon and evening. We turn humid Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Showers and storms could linger into Friday morning, then we clear and dry out.
