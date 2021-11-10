UC Riverside (0-1) vs. Arizona State (1-0)
Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside squares up against Arizona State in an early season matchup. UC Riverside fell 66-53 at San Diego State in its last outing. Arizona State is coming off a 76-60 home win over Portland in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Highlanders gave up 57.6 points per game while scoring 67.2 per outing. Arizona State went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 78.3 points and giving up 79 per game in the process.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.