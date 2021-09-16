AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst received its largest gift in the school's history.
The college of nursing at UMass Amherst received a $21.5 million gift from the Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation.
Now the nursing college will be named after Marieb, the late alumni and influential textbook author.
The dean of the nursing college, Allison Vorderstrasse, breaks down where all that money will go.
“First and foremost the education, the education graduate students receive across those two fields to harness those energies into multidisciplinary teams, and from there the center of engineering and nursing really looked to see what is the nexus in clinical care,” Vorderstrasse said.
Thursday’s announcement is another in a series of major gifts in the University of Massachusetts system.
The university’s board of trustees is expected to approve the new name of the college's program at its next meeting.
