AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Sunday was a long-awaited day for the UMass Amherst class of 2020.
Over one thousand graduates were finally able to gather for an in-person commencement amid the pandemic.
We spoke to graduates and their families, many of them said this ceremony brought them closure.
A sea of black cap and gowns filled the Mullins Center at UMass Amherst on Sunday.
"It feels like a graduation but different you know," said Will McGuinness, a graduate from Somerville, MA
Over 1,300 from the class of 2020 were able to finally gather in person for their long-delayed commencement celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
one graduate told us the November ceremony was interesting, to say the least.
"I definitely wanted it to happen. I'm glad UMass did this for sure it felt weird leaving campus in April you know," said Will McGuiness, a Somerville, MA graduate.
UMass officials told Western Mass News in the university's nearly 160-year history, the 2020 class was the only one to return to campus as alumni to attend their graduation ceremony.
Lea Serena traveled from Brockton to see her youngest sister graduate.
"She was really excited, I think it almost didn't feel complete until they had this moment. She and her friends came back to school yesterday and they went to the football game and enjoyed being back on campus which they haven't been able to do for 18 months," she said.
Springfield resident Wendell Mitchell told Western Mass News it was a special moment for his daughter, who questioned whether she would attend the delayed ceremony.
Because she was done, she figured she is working, she got a job so she figured she didn't need to do this but I think she needed it for closure," said Mitchell.
Among Sunday's graduates were our very own Lexi Oliver and Raegan Loughrey.
"I’m feeling good, it is definitely a little weird being back and seeing everyone but I'm excited, my family is excited," said Oliver.
"I’m just so excited we actually get to have it because I was really so sad when it got canceled and I was like "no"...It's still weird...Doesn’t feel the same but it's still a great thing," said Loughrey.
Congrats to the class of 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.