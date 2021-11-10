Maryland Eastern Shore (0-1) vs. Temple (0-0)
Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Temple in an early season matchup. Maryland Eastern Shore came up short in a 69-67 game at Saint Joseph's on Tuesday. Temple went 5-11 last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Temple went 1-0 in non-conference play, averaging 72 points and giving up 60 per game in the process.
