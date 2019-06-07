SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a heavy police presence at the Stop & Shop parking lot on Liberty Street in Springfield last night.
We're now learning today the investigation was connected to the shooting incident at Putnam Circle.
Friday night around 11:30 p.m. our Western Mass News crew could see police had a portion of the Stop & Shop parking lot taped off.
They were in the area of the entrance to the parking lot of the supermarket.
Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department now confirming the gunshot victim was taken 'by car' to the Springfield Plaza immediately after the incident on Putnam Circle.
That's when the victim was met by police and transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
