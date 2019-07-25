16 US Marines arrested for alleged crimes including human smuggling and drug-related offenses

Sixteen US Marines were arrested Thursday for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, according to a statement from the Marine Corps.
The arrests took place in a dramatic fashion on Thursday morning at Camp Pendleton, California, during a battalion formation.
"Information gained from a previous human smuggling investigation precipitated the arrests," the statement said. "None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning served in support of the Southwest Border Support mission."
Eight other Marines were also questioned on their involvement in alleged drug offenses unrelated to today's arrests, the Marine Corps said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
