HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Valley Blue Sox took down the Mystic Schooners tonight with a thrilling 10-9 victory in extra innings.
The team also honored Endy Morales by retiring his #40 jersey before the game. Morales played for the team for five seasons and is the first blue sox player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.
The Blue Sox conclude their regular season with another tilt against the schooners Monday at 6:35 p.m.
Sunday's win brought the team's record up to 23-17, good enough for 2nd in the NECBL south division with the postseason set to begin on Wednesday.
