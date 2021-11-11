(WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, people across the country will gather to honor those who have served our country proudly.
Here is a list of some of the Veterans Day ceremonies and parades taking place throughout Western Massachusetts:
AGAWAM
A brief ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Bridge on Bridge Street where the American Legion, Agawam Veterans Council and guests will toss a wreath into the Westfield River to remember Veterans past and present.
Starting at 10:45 a.m., another ceremony will follow at Clifford Granger School in Feeding Hills Center.
CHICOPEE
A memorial service will be held at St. Stanislaus Church at 10 a.m., followed by wreath laying at the Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of the 1st Sgt. Kevin A. Dupont Memorial Middle School, at 11 a.m.
EAST LONGMEADOW
A parade will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m., kicking off at the American Legion Post 293 at the corner of Legion Court and Crane Avenue.
LUDLOW
A ceremony will take place at Ludlow High School Auditorium on Thursday at 10 a.m. for a tribute to post 9/11 Veterans.
NORTHAMPTON
A Veterans' Day celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Pulaski Park. There will not be a parade due to the pandemic.
PITTSFIELD
The annual Veterans Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on South Street.
SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Technical Community College will hold a Veterans Day event featuring a speaker and community resources with information tables. The event will take place Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The annual Veterans Day Parade will be held Thursday. Kicking off from Springfield Technical Community College at 11 a.m. and finishing on the steps of City Hall with a ceremony.
WESTFIELD
A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. staring at Westfield Bank on Capel Street, followed by a ceremony in Parker Memorial Park. At 12:30 p.m., there will be a dedication of a plaque, in memory of American Legion Post 454 which recently closed.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
The Veterans Day parade will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Thomas Church and ending at Town Hall.
