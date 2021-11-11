SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MASSPIRG Education Fund will hold a virtual media conference to offer advice about toy safety ahead of the holiday season.
The event will be held over Zoom starting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
According to MASSPIRG, the web conference will discuss findings of the 36th annual Trouble in Toyland report, which has helped shape toy safety regulation since the 1980s.
Dexter Johnson, the President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Springfield, will be joined by a panel to help teach shoppers on how to discover common hazards found in toys.
