SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- We told you about a man from three rivers who found an apparent wedding ring while fishing in the Ware River.
After our story aired, someone reached out to Western Mass News, believing the ring was his, lost more than a decade ago.
That man and his ring were reunited Friday.
"it's just a miracle," Patrick Sinclair the ring owner said.
The Ware resident told Western Mass News that he lost the ring in the summer of 2010 while going swimming in the river up in Hardwick.
He didn't expect to see it again more than 10 years later.
"It got posted in the Ware thing, I looked through my photos, and I was like holy crap, this is my ring," Sinclair said.
While it is a wedding ring, Sinclair said he wasn't married at the time. It's a ring he cherishes because he bought it with his mom.
"I was going through a bad breakup. It was more of a symbolism for me to move on with my life," Sinclair said.
Three rivers resident Connor LaFleur found the ring while fishing in the river earlier this month and posted it to social media.
"You guys reached out and had the exclusive story with me originally," LaFleur said.
And just two days later, Sinclair reached out to Western Mass News. Sinclair told us he lost it about 16 miles from where it was found.
"It made me feel amazing knowing that it came from so far, and he's finally reunited with the ring," LaFleur said.
"It's nice to have it back. Maybe it's a symbol to move on and push forward with life," Sinclair said.
Sinclair said the ring was loose and came off while he was swimming.
