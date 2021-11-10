Northern Arizona (0-1) vs. Washington (0-1)
Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and Washington look to bounce back from losses.
DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona went 1-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those six games, the Lumberjacks gave up 80.7 points per game while scoring 57.7 per matchup. Washington went 1-3 in non-conference play, averaging 56.3 points and giving up 62.5 per game in the process.
