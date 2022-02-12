AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- There is currently a water main break on North Street in Agawam.
Agawam Police tell Western Mass News that North Street is currently closed between Colemore Street and Sylvan Lane for several hours.
Police are asking to take an alternative route at this time.
