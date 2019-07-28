NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's been a water main break on Winter Street in Northampton.
Police confirm they were first notified about the break by a resident around 7:45 a.m.
We're told that water has ended up in people's basements.
According to Northampton police dispatch, there is also a sinkhole as a result of this break, and a tree ended up on a home.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Police say the DPW, the Fire Department, as well as utility crews are on scene now and that the 'water is secured.'
Winter Street is a small dead end street, it is closed right now due to the break.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way now to check out the extent of the damage.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.