(Springfield, Ma) - High pressure is on its way out this evening, allowing for clouds to take over as well as a stronger southerly flow. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with areas of fog forming in the valley. Temperatures should dip below freezing, causing possible black ice. Travel with caution through Saturday morning!
Saturday will be a dreary day for southern New England with a few showers around in the morning, then a steadier rain for the afternoon as weak low pressure lifts northward along the coast. Rain amounts look light for western Mass with most picking up a tenth to a few tenths of an inch. Expect a chilly day with highs struggling to reach 40.
A few showers, drizzle and fog look to linger Saturday evening and night with temperatures hovering above freezing. A warm front will try to lift north across New England early Sunday, which would give us much milder conditions with highs climbing into the 50s. Our area is always very tricky with this set up and if the front can’t clear western Mass, we may only get into the 40s. Sunday is looking breezy and dry with some breaks in the cloud cover.
Our weather pattern next week stays active and is trending colder than normal. We are watching two coastal storms, with the first moving to our south on Monday. Right now, much of this precip should stay to our south, however, there’s a low risk it trends farther northward, bringing a chance for light snow or snow showers Monday afternoon and evening. Sunshine returns Tuesday with chilly temps as a trough moves overhead.
Our next coastal storm looks more promising, but we are still several days out, so there’s time for that to change. Colder air is looking more likely with this system as strong high pressure builds to our north. The question is, will it hit us or be more of a glancing blow? Tough call right now, but snow is looking possible for Wednesday and Wednesday night with some clearing Thursday.
