SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heat Advisories remain in effect for central and eastern portions of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 8pm. In addition an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy levels of ground level ozone remain in effect for all of Hampden county, as well as central and eastern Hampshire county until 11pm.
The heat wave continues today as highs hit the mid-to-low 90s. That makes three straight days, with one more possible tomorrow. It also marks the 9th day of 2020 at-or-above 90 degrees.
A front will pass through overnight, dropping temperatures slightly and humidity values significantly. Tuesday's high of 90 with be almost refreshing with dew points in the 50s.
Another front and associated low pressure system will move through on Wednesday. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. It will be humid again with highs in the 80s.
Thursday will be warm and very muggy. There is a chance for showers and downpours in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s. Drier air should move in for the end of the week and start of the weekend.
Portions of the area are still in a moderate drought, though we have seen some improvements in recent weeks. At the moment, Springfield is running a 0.29" rainfall surplus, though that's dwindling quickly with the baking temperatures we've seen and lack of rainfall recently.
