SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our weekend begins dry and chilly, but temperatures Saturday afternoon should climb into the lower 40s in the Pioneer Valley. High pressure will keep skies mainly sunny and wind will stay relatively light. Overall, it will be a nice start to the weekend! Our next storm rolls in late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Low pressure moving from the Mid-West to the Great Lakes will bring heavy snow and wind to the northern Plains and a severe weather threat to the South. As this storm nears, New England will get a dose of winter weather to start, then eventually see a change to rain.
Snow begins early Sunday morning and should come in a quick burst that may bring a coating to 2 inches with as much as 3 or 4 in the Berkshires. We should see a change to sleet for a time, then pockets of freezing rain are likely-especially in the hills. Ice accumulation should be minor with a glaze to a tenth of an inch and might warrant a winter weather advisory for hazardous travel-however, power outages and tree damage are unlikely. The hills may see a wintry mix into the afternoon, but the valley will warm above freezing, changing any mixing to light rain.
We dry out Sunday evening with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 30s. Some slippery spots are possible in the hills Monday morning. Monday will be a milder day with highs in the 40s and some lingering cloud cover. A weak front will help usher in colder air for Monday night and Tuesday with highs falling back to the 30s. High pressure shifts east on Wednesday, allowing temps to start climbing again and the end of the week stays seasonably mild. Rain returns by Friday.
