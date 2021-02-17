SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of western Mass from Noon Thursday to 7pm Friday…
A drawn-out period of snow is expected for all of southern New England. This system will impact the area from Thursday afternoon through Friday night or even Saturday morning. Two weak areas of low pressure will be passing well south of the Cape and Islands during this time. Our forecast here in western Mass remains cold enough for all snow with storm totals nearing 2-4 inches in the valley and 4-6 inches in the hill towns and possibly south of the Mass Pike.
High clouds linger this evening and tonight, but temperatures still get quite cold with lows in the teens. Clouds thicken overnight as the first area of low pressure moves up the coast. Thursday morning looks dry and cold with a few flurries possible; however, it may take until the afternoon for snow to start reaching the ground. Snow will fall light and stick to roads as temperatures stay in the 20s. About an inch or two of snow is likely by midnight.
Light to moderate snow continues Thursday night through Friday morning with another inch or two possible by 8am or so. The commute Friday morning should be slippery in spots. Light snow and snow showers continue much of the day Friday with another inch or two of accumulation possible through Friday night. Temperatures again stay in the 20s to near 30. Again, most end up roughly between 3 and 6 inches of snow for a storm total.
The final area of low pressure moves away Saturday, bringing an end to any lingering snow showers. We turn breezy behind the storm and partially clear. High pressure builds for Saturday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the single digits by Sunday morning. Sunday will feature good sunshine with seasonably cool temps. Temperatures are trending milder next week, but we have a shot at some snow on Monday with a passing front.
