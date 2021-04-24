SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a nice, but breezy Friday across western Mass with highs near 60 an even nicer day is on the way for today!
Gusty breezes continue to diminish in the overnight hours and winds are down into the single digits with flow out of the southwest. Under a clear sky, temperatures falling into the middle and upper 30s with an excellent view of our almost (89%) full moon!
Dry and quiet weather is on tap for Saturday thanks to high pressure passing to our south. We remain brisk with breezes out of the southwest 5-15mph and occasional gusts to 25mph, which isn’t too bad compared to the last few days! Expect a sunny start, then a gradual increase of clouds in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm into the 60s to near 70.
An approaching coastal low has been trending farther offshore in its track over the last day or so. This will mean lighter rain amounts for western Mass and maybe an early finish to the wet weather Sunday. The latest rainfall amounts for western Mass are down to a quarter to half inch for most with 1 inch amounts closer to the Cape.
Rain arrives overnight into early Sunday morning and likely tapers off to scattered showers in the early afternoon. Rain is looking mostly light, but still beneficial. If the low ends up tracking closer to southern New England, rain amounts could be higher. Expect an increasing breeze, which will gust to 25-35mph by Monday as the storm strengthens to our northeast.
We begin next week blustery and seasonable, but a warmer trend will kick in starting Tuesday. An upper level ridge in the jet stream will allow for several days of above average temperatures, with highs approaching the 70s to near 80 by midweek. There’s lower confidence in our forecast from Wednesday to Friday as a front approaches. Showers are possible Thursday and Friday and may cause temps to end up cooler.
